Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Top cop forced to step in as Indigenous elders clash at Premier’s Christmas reception
Top cop forced to step in as Indigenous elders clash at Premier’s Christmas reception
News

Top cop steps in as elders clash at Premier’s bash

9th Dec 2020 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Indigenous elder challenged another senior Aboriginal identity to meet her "outside" to settle a public argument after being angrily heckled while delivering the welcome to country address at the Palaszczuk Cabinet's annual Christmas reception.

In extraordinary scenes in front of a stunned Premier and hundreds of Queensland business and community identities last night, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll - who was attending the event as a guest - was forced to intervene in an attempt to calm the situation.

The bizarre confrontation began when Deputy Premier Steven Miles invited Jagera elder Uncle Desmond Sandy and daughter Aunty Deborah Sandy to give the traditional welcome at the event before the Premier spoke at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre Plaza Ballroom.

However, a female guest interjected, shouting that the land did not belong to the pair and that her own people had been massacred.

The yelling and interjections continued as Ms Palaszczuk, Mr Miles and gobsmacked guests watched on at the strictly invitation-only event.

Ms Sandy, who spoke after her father, interrupted her speech to order the woman to be quiet and show some respect, or meet her outside. She said she was a "proud warrior woman".

"That's how we roll,'' she said.

Originally published as Top cop steps in as elders clash at Premier's bash

More Stories

clash editors picks indigenous elders premier's christmas reception

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        Premium Content ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        News A NANANGO family has lost trust in the mental health system after they say several help seeking attempts were not taken seriously in the period leading up...

        $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        Premium Content $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        News The Lockyer council endorsed the business case for a new water pipeline through the...

        When the region can expect more rain after damaging storms

        Premium Content When the region can expect more rain after damaging storms

        Weather Afternoon storms brought an end to heatwave conditions, but left SES crews with a...

        Burnett police target dangerous drivers this Christmas

        Premium Content Burnett police target dangerous drivers this Christmas

        Crime BURNETT police will come down hard on dangerous drivers over the Christmas period...