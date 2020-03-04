Menu
Health

Top fundraisers for World’s Greatest Shave 2020

4th Mar 2020 5:36 PM

This year's World's Greatest Shave campaign is in full swing as more than 20,000 people prepare to shave or colour their hair to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The foundation is the only national charity dedicated to helping more Australians with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related disorders survive their blood cancer and live their best life.

National fundraising leaderboard:

A massive 27,500kg of hair is estimated to have been shaved and cut over the past 22 years, with ponytails over 20cm long going on to make wigs for cancer patients.

This year's official World's Greatest Shave event runs from March 11-15.

