TOP PT: Gym owner crowned best in region

Find out which South Burnett PT was voted best in the region by Times readers.

CONQUER Fitness owner Christian Sutton has been named the best personal trainer in the region after receiving the most votes from Times readers in the South Burnett’s Best of the Best competition.

However he said he couldn’t take the credit for the humbling win.

“When people voted, it wasn’t about me,” Sutton said.

“It was about the whole team as they make up who we are as a business.

“They are face-to-face with the clients and I take my hat off to them.

“I like to operate my business like a big family and I think that’s why people love coming here every day.”

FITNESS FIRST: Amber Oliver, owner Christian Sutton, Les Everest and Zoe Bowman at the Kingaroy Conquer Fitness centre, before they were forced to close to adhere with the government’s social distancing rules. Photo: Laura Blackmore.

Sutton completed his PT qualifications when he was still at school and said he always knew he wanted to own a gym.

“I was lucky I got the opportunity five years ago to buy the business and have continued to expand it,” he said.

“We offer a range of services, plus have our own apparel line and supplements.”

Liam Jorgensen with Conquer gym owner Christian Sutton. Photo: File

The business operates gyms in Nanango, Kingaroy and Wondai.

Sutton said despite the current situation with coronavirus, he was looking to the future.

“I was looking at opening up a gym near the Sunshine Coast, north Brisbane or Toowoomba,” he said.

“We also offer allied health services and are an accredited NDIS provider.”

Some of Sutton’s most memorable moments as a PT have been seeing other people succeed.

“When a new piece of equipment comes into the gym, I love seeing people so ecstatic about it,” he said.

“I also love hosting an awards night after we run an eight or 12-week fitness challenge.

“We do a slide show with transformation photos and show everyone the differences made.

“And finally, it gave me goosebumps to see one of our members, Jesse, who is completely blind to compete in our recent powerlifting competition.

“He gave it a crack and I was in awe of his determination.

“It made me think if he’s doing it, what’s everyone else’s excuse?”