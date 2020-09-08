Tourism operator giving away $1M in discount vouchers

Pennicott Wilderness Journeys is offering $1 million worth of travel vouchers to Tasmanians

TASMANIAN tourism pioneer Rob Pennicott will provide $1 million worth of vouchers to get locals onto his cruise boats.

After Tasmanians snapped up $7.5 million worth of state government travel vouchers in 40 minutes on Monday, Mr Pennicott said he wanted to provide further incentive for people to holiday at home.

"We recognise the accommodation and attraction vouchers provided by state government were so popular and really well received. We would like to give Tasmanians who missed out an opportunity to obtain a $50 voucher to use on our Bruny Island, Tasman Island and Wineglass Bay wilderness cruises," Mr Pennicott said.

"We are providing a $50 voucher per adult and a $150 voucher per family of up to two adults and three children when directly booking a wilderness cruise via our website."

Vouchers can be accessed until September 30 or until sold out for travel up to April 1 next year.

Pennicott Wilderness Journeys initially shut down all its cruises in late March following the closure of state and national borders.

Tours were relaunched on July 1, offering discounted deals to Tasmanians.

The multi-award winning tourism operator has also begun offering tailored group cruises.

Mr Pennicott said he hoped the voucher scheme was another measure that would help keep the business afloat amid ongoing coronavirus border closures.

"We have had incredible support by Tasmanians during this difficult time for the tourism industry and all other sectors and hope this gives more people the opportunity to get out, take a break and explore their backyard," he said.

The business which employs 100 people and has been in operation for more than 20 years is one of the state's most popular tourism experiences, catering for about 129,000 guests last financial year.

To book and for more information and terms and conditions, head to the Pennicott's Wilderness Journeys website.

