Tourist jailed over $70K ATM scam

A FRENCH tourist who ripped hard-working Queenslanders off to the tune of more than $70,000 by skimming bank cards at ATMs across Brisbane has been jailed.

But Douglas Da Silva Rangel, 32, who pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to 12 offences including stealing, fraud and obtaining identification information, claimed through his lawyer he had engaged in the sophisticated scam to support his son and an ex-girlfriend with a brain injury, who were living overseas.

The student who had lived in the UK prior to coming to Australia was arrested in July 2019 following a raid on a Spring Hill property where police seized $22,100 in cash, laptops, five ATM deep insert skimming devices, two false ATM ceiling panels with cameras and electronics.

The court today heard he had arrived to Australia on a tourist visa last year, shortly before he began installing spy cameras and magnetic skimming devices in automatic tellers in New Farm, Annerley and Buranda.

Over a period of three months, Da Silva Rangel managed to take more than $77,000, which he spent, sent to family and purchased a luxury BMW with, the court heard today.

But shockingly, after being arrested and granted bail, the 32-year-old tried the scam again, but failed to obtain almost $7,000 before being re-arrested.

He was today jailed by Judge Julie Ryrie for 3.5 years, but will be eligible for parole in June after already serving seven months behind bars.

The court heard Da Silva Rangel will be deported after the sentence has been served.

In sentencing the man, Judge Ryrie said his conduct was sophisticated and the man had "deliberately gone about stealing from people that were entitled to feel their savings were safe...".

"You weren't someone's lowly soldier receiving orders... you were organising it (the scheme) which, in my view, makes it more serious," she said.