Town gets injection of cash to help charities flourish

A NUMBER of Blackbutt community organisations have been gifted with a some generous donations from a Brisbane sporting club.

Last year in October the Queensland 4x4 Club Incorporated hosted their annual weekend meet out of the Blackbutt Showground.

Queensland 4x4 club president Craig Calhoun said they decided to donate 90 percent of their proceeds raised from the event back into the local town.

He said selecting this area was an easy choice after discovering it with his family.

“We have seen the affects of the drought on the areas out here,” Mr Calhoun said.

“We came and camped out here in October the year before and decided this would be a good venue to host our event.

“There were plenty of 4x4 wheel tracks that we could ultilise and the township was definitely in need of the money and the event.

”Plus the showground facility were able to cater for more than 200 vehicles,” he said.

Derek Ralph, Marcia Blackford, Robert Moult, Ian Tigell, Marg Moult with Queensland 4x4 Club president Craig Calhoun and Charles Gibling.

Blackbutt Show Society president Charles Gibling said the lengthy process to get the event at the venue had been worth it all the struggles.

“It started off as a 12 month plan and we worked weekend after weekend over that period to sort everything out,” Mr Gibling said.

“The event itself was phenomenal.

“They mainly went on tracks that no one ever goes to and we got permission from Forestry and private land owners to allow the vehicles to cross to unexplored areas.

“As for the benefit to the town, it was enormous.

“The showgrounds did rather well in camping fees, which was about $12,000,” he said.

Blackbutt and Yarraman Country Women's Association member Marg Moult with Queensland 4x4 Club president Craig Calhoun.

“We know that for every dollar spent on camping, about $3.75 is spent in town including groceries, bakeries, fuel etc.

“We are very proud of our local showgrounds,” he said.

Mr Calhoun said he had only received positive feedback from locals after they brought the meet to Blackbutt.

“I’ve had no negative feedback from anyone and for our club members it’s also been a good experience in meeting the people, the friends we have created out here.

“It’s good to be able to give back and work in with the local people.

“The local Blackbutt township has been the best hosts we could have asked for,” he said.

Mr Gibling said they aimed to host a larger-scaled event at the showgrounds every year with the next one to be the Country Muster Association in October.