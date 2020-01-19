Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
Crime

Man accused of 56 child sex crimes spanning decades

by TESS IKONOMOU
19th Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man charged with more than 50 sex offences remains behind bars and will next face court on Monday.

The 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17 and one count of sexual assault after the investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday, his matter was adjourned.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
child sex offences crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        premium_icon FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        News Here is some information from South Burnett Regional Council on how best to prepare for a disaster and/or emergency.

        Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        premium_icon Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        Council News Community members will see the light following the completion of South Burnett...

        Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        premium_icon Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        Offbeat This week we hear from Farhad Kamal who manages the public relations for the Murgon...

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs...