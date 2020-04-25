Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It looks like many of us are turning to our childhood for inspiration – with a staggering spike in sales for one classic toy this week.
It looks like many of us are turning to our childhood for inspiration – with a staggering spike in sales for one classic toy this week.
Lifestyle

Toy sees 92 per cent sales spike

by Staff writer
25th Apr 2020 7:09 AM

With most of the country stuck at home for the foreseeable future it seems many of us are turning to our childhood for inspiration on how to pass the time at home.

And it's not just puzzles and board games that are proving popular (or essential, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison) with Lego sales also spiking.

On Sunday night, eBay Australia experienced a whopping 92 per cent spike in sales of Lego, its biggest of the year.

Hamish Blake, host of Lego Masters.
Hamish Blake, host of Lego Masters.

The increase in sales coincided with the series return of Channel 9's competition show Lego Masters, which had its season premiere that night.

Overall eBay saw more than $150,000 in Australian Lego sales in the 24 hours following the show's premiere.

Between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday the online retailer sold more than three Lego items per minute.

 

Sophie Onikul from eBay Australia said Lego sales were up 64 per cent compared to this time last year - or one Lego product per minute - and it seems it's not just parents buying sets for their children.

"Right now Lego is in hot demand as people look for ways to beat the boredom of staying at home. And it's not just kids, with more adults than ever getting involved," she said.

"Lego Masters is further fuelling this trend and inspiring people to get creative at a time when they need it most."

 

Sales of Lego instruction manuals have spiked 52 per cent, suggesting many of us are keen to get out our old sets and start building again.

Avengers, Star Wars, Batman and Harry Potter themed Lego sets have proved the most popular.

It's not just Lego that is winning people over in lockdown, with a spike in Google searches for needlework up a whopping 259 per cent last month.

Searches were also up 133 per cent for information on crocheting, 148 per cent for card games inspo and 111 per cent for crosswords.

But most popular searchwise was board games and puzzles, which saw a 270 per cent increase.

Originally published as Toy sees 92 per cent sales spike

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health lego politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        War veteran honoured for years of service

        premium_icon War veteran honoured for years of service

        News A Kingaroy War Veteran is being honoured with an Anzac Day award for his innovative leadership and dedication to the Kingaroy and surrounds community.

        UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

        premium_icon UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

        News Kingaroy has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, and Queensland Health has now...

        Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

        premium_icon Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

        News Authorities were quick to get to the scene of the blaze this afternoon.

        Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

        premium_icon Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

        Crime Police were conducting an investigation, when a Gordonbrook resident allegedly...