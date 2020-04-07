Toyota has issued a safety recall for more than 45,000 of its most popular vehicles after it was revealed a fuel pump fault could cause the car to cut out while driving.

The complaint includes several models from the world's largest car manufacturer including the Camry, Corolla, Land Cruiser, Kluger, Hilux and Prado.

Anyone who bought one of these models between October 2013 and April this year is being urged to contact their local Toyota dealership immediately.

"The fuel pump on affected vehicles may stop operating," Toyota said in a statement on Tuesday.

"If the fuel pump stops working, warning lights and messages may display on the instrument panel, and the engine may not run smoothly.

Toyota Klugers bought over the seven-year period are being recalled.

"This can result in the vehicle stalling and the vehicle may not be able to be restarted."

It is feared the engine cutting out could cause the vehicle to crash, with the company expected to contact the owners of the faulty models but the replacement engines might not be available until June.

"Toyota will contact affected owners in writing with an interim notification advising of this safety recall and will recontact once parts become available requesting that owners make an appointment at their preferred Toyota dealer for repairs, free of charge," the company said.

Toyota HiLux is a popular tradesman’s ute. Picture: Joshua Dowling

Seven models from 2013-2019 are being recalled:

CAMRY - 1436 affected vehicles

COROLLA - 6947 affected vehicles

FJ CRUISER - 2948 affected vehicles

KLUGER - 22,982 affected vehicles

HILUX - 10,771 affected vehicles

PRADO - 483 affected vehicles

LAND CRUISER - 116 affected vehicles

The full list of VIN numbers from the affected vehicles is available here but owners are encouraged to call 1800 987 366 or visit toyota.com.au/find-a-dealer.

Originally published as Toyota's recall on most popular cars