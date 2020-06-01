Tradie hit with two drug driving charges from ‘one pill’

CAUGHT OUT TWICE: Kale Camfferman appeared before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court facing two charges of driving with a relevant drug present in his saliva. Source: Facebook.

A FORMER South Burnett concreter claims he had not recreationally taken ecstasy again since the last time he was caught driving with drugs in his system, several months prior.

Kale Lyndon Camfferman, 21, faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday (June 1) charged with two counts of driving with a relevant drug present in his system.

The court heard Camfferman was initially charged on December 26 last year with driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva when police intercepted him driving on the Kilcoy Beerwah Rd near Woodford.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told the court Camfferman was again intercepted on May 3 this year driving a Harley Davidson motorbike on the Bunya Highway near Kingaroy with a relevant drug present in his system.

Camfferman asked Mr Sinclair if the lab results had come back positive regarding the more recent charge, to which police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi confirmed the results had come back positive.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Sgt Gangemi told the court both test results had returned a positive hit for MDMA, also known as the party drug ecstasy.

Camfferman told the court he had been employed as a concreter before the coronavirus struck, but due to his suspended licence he is currently unemployed.

“The first incident I was recreationally taking MDMA,” he said.

“The second incident, I didn’t have any within even … since the first one was when I stopped so … I didn’t intentionally consume the drug, but somehow it was still in my system, but I didn’t intentionally do it.

“The earlier I can get my licence back would be the better so I can get back to full time work, so it doesn’t affect my livelihood.”

Mr Sinclair said he would take into account Camfferman’s pleas of guilty and his fairly modest traffic history when imposing a punishment.

He ordered Camfferman pay a fine of $450 and imposed a one-month driving disqualification period for each charge.

A conviction was recorded.