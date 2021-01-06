A TOWNSVILLE glazier is urging North Queenslanders to slip, slop and slap after being diagnosed with seven deadly skin cancers.

Paul Monkhouse was never one to worry about working in the sun in his younger years but more recently realised the dangers of not wearing sunscreen.

Mr Monkhouse said a routine skin check in December identified seven skin cancers on his face and torso.

"I've never been a vain person, but as I'm getting older, I can feel my face changing and the sun damage is coming out and the 'she'll be right attitude' has got to change," he said.

Paul Monkhouse is urging everyone to get checked for sun cancer as their NY resolution after a skin check revealed he had 7 skin cancers on his face and torso. Picture: Evan Morgan

"My son is a chippie and in the sun more than I am and the message needs to hit home to young men and young tradies that you need skin protection."

Skin Repair Skin Cancer Clinic medical director Dr Helena Rosengren said it was critical to apply sunscreen daily.

"We used to think that sunburn was the major cause of skin cancer, but we have since discovered that even short exposures to the sun without burning can most certainly result in skin cancer," she said.

"It is now recommended nationally to use sunscreen every day when the UV index is predicted to reach 3 or above."

Mr Monkhouse said his New Year's resolution was to always wear sunscreen.

"I'd like to be a mentor to others in some form. I think my wife and kids will be quite proud in a year's time if I stick with it."

Originally published as Tradie leading the sun safety charge after scare