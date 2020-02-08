Menu
Traffic delays continue after burst sewerage main

by Shiloh Payne
8th Feb 2020 9:11 AM
NORTHBOUND lanes of the Centenary Highway remain reduced after a burst sewerage main caused traffic chaos on Friday.

While the right lane of the arterial road is closed at Jindalee, the Sinnamon Rd on-ramp and bikeway have reopened after a sewerage main located 1.7m under ground burst.

 

 

Urban Utilities released a statement this morning, which said roadworks would continue throughout the day.

"Until roadworks are complete, diversions remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes," the statement said.

"We're carrying out an engineering assessment of the pipe to determine whether further works are required."

The burst main caused traffic chaos for commuters throughout yesterday, with the Centenary Highway, Oxley Rd and Ipswich Rd backed up well into the western suburbs.

The incident has continued to affect traffic, as delays continue in the area.

Urban Utilities have advised commuters to avoid the area as they continue roadworks and investigations into the cause of the incident.

car centenary highway road repairs sewerage pipe traffic

