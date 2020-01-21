Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is blocked after a caravan rollover at Glass House Mountains.
The Bruce Highway is blocked after a caravan rollover at Glass House Mountains. Warren Lynam
News

Traffic nightmare as caravan rolls on Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway are closed at Glass House Mountains after a caravan rolled near a major exit this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, just past the Johnston's Rd off-ramp, at midday.

The Bruce Highway is closed after a caravan rolled on the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains.
The Bruce Highway is closed after a caravan rolled on the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains. Contributed

According to police, the road is closed between Johnston Rd and Royce Rd with a diversion in place at the Johnston Rd exit and then Steve Irwin Way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene but no injuries were reported.

Queensland Traffic has advised lanes are reduced on the northbound lanes and delays are expected.

Witnesses at the scene say traffic has stopped and is unlikely to clear any time soon.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More Stories

Show More
bruce hwy bruce hwy crash editors picks glass house mountains scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm, lightning, hail headed for South Burnett

        premium_icon Severe storm, lightning, hail headed for South Burnett

        Weather BE PREPARED: ‘It is expected there will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail storms’.

        Two injured in carpark smash

        premium_icon Two injured in carpark smash

        News Two people had a shock while driving through the Bunnings carpark.

        MAROONED: Car on traffic island attracts attention

        premium_icon MAROONED: Car on traffic island attracts attention

        Crime Officers come across an unusual situation.

        Golfer hits first hole in one after 30 years on greens

        premium_icon Golfer hits first hole in one after 30 years on greens

        Golf South Burnett golfer looking forward to season ahead after cleaning up at the...