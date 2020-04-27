TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in to Burnett drug op revealed

MOTHER DAUGHTER TEAM: Sandra May Castle and Johanne May Duncan are alleged to be two thirds of a South Burnett drug syndicate responsible for trafficking and suppyling over $125,000 of dangerous drugs in to the region.

MOTHER DAUGHTER TEAM: Sandra May Castle and Johanne May Duncan are alleged to be two thirds of a South Burnett drug syndicate responsible for trafficking and suppyling over $125,000 of dangerous drugs in to the region.

THE Times has obtained more information regarding the alleged drug trafficking trio responsible for supplying over $125,000 worth of dangerous drugs to the South Burnett over a six-month period in 2019.

A specialised drug investigation named Operation Butza located and shut down a trafficking and supply drug chain police allege was headed by 60-year-old Blackbutt grandmother Sandra May Castle and involved her daughter, Johanne May Duncan and Nanango man, James Gregory Nolan.

The investigation was run by a team from Murgon Police with the aim of creating a major crackdown on the South Burnett’s dangerous drug supply chain.

All three of the alleged participants were charged with multiple offences back in January this year including the supply and trafficking of dangerous drugs.

Ms Castle is also facing one charge of attempting to pervert justice.



NAMED: List of Burnett’s drug dealers

Police allege Ms Castle was responsible for the trafficking and sale of more than $83,700 worth of marijuana and methamphetamine across the region over a six-month period last year.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens told the court Castle has a history of 33 drug related offences dating back to 1988, 1990 and 2001.

The former Blackbutt resident was released on bail last week after her defence team revealed she was dying of incurable liver cancer.

Last week in the Kingaroy Courthouse, magistrate Louisa Pink revealed to the court authorities had located a “tick sheet” at Ms Castle’s property allegedly showing all the names and contact details of the people who had purchased drugs from her and owed her money.

Operation Butza also managed to locate multiple phone call and text message evidence to support the charges against all three of the alleged syndicate members.

While Castle is due to reappear in court on July 28, Ms Duncan will reappear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20 and Mr Nolan will be back in court on August 4.