TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

An elderly man has tragically lost his life on our roads just a week before Christmas.

The man died following a serious traffic crash in Booie this afternoon.

At about 4.40pm a vehicle travelling through the intersection of Redmans Road has collided with a Toyota sedan travelling west on Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road.

As a result of the collision the Toyota has left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old Wattle Camp man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of this crash or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate.