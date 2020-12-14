Menu
A man is in a critical condition after being pulled from the waters off Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach on Monday December 14. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Breaking

TRAGEDY: Man dies after Airlie Beach marina boating incident

Zizi Averill
Elyse Wurm
and , Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.20PM: A man has died in a boating incident off Airlie Beach this afternoon.

Police have confirmed a 56-year-old man, who was pulled from the water, has died as a result of the incident.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Jason Colley said police were continuing to investigate the circumstances and were speaking to witnesses.

Sgt Colley said police, paramedics and VMR all responded to the call out this afternoon.

Emergency services personnel searched for the man after a tinny was seen spiralling off Coral Sea Marina about 4.20pm.

6PM: Two ambulance crews have left the scene of a near-drowning at Airlie Beach.

Paramedics and police were stationed inside a locked yard behind the water police station after a man was pulled from the water off Airlie Beach.

Police officers have not yet left the scene and are speaking to people in the vicinity of the incident.

The emergency services personnel searched for the man after a tinny was spotted spiralling off Coral Sea Marina about 4:20pm.

A man is in a critical condition after being pulled from the waters off Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach on Monday December 14. Picture: Elyse Wurm
INITIAL: A man has been pulled from the waters off Airlie Beach and will be flown to hospital after a near-drowning incident.

Police and paramedics searched for the man after a tinny was spotted spiralling off Abell Point Marina at 4.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were reports of a “tinny going round and round” with no one at the helm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating the man.

She said a rescue helicopter has been tasked.

Airlie Beach, 23 Sep 18, Double Shark Attack in the Whitsundays. The mooring area for charter and rental yachts at Abell Point Marina. Photo : Daryl Wright.
abell point marina airlie beach qas. queensland ambulance service whitsunday whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

