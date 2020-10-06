Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

TRAGEDY: Man drowns in Bellinger river

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
6th Oct 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRAGEDY struck in Bellingen earlier today after a man was found drowned in the Bellinger River.

Emergency services were called to the Bellinger River near James Eather Way at Bellingen shortly before 2pm, following reports a man was unconscious in the water.

Witnesses pulled the man from the river and commenced CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 20s.

A crime scene was established and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

bellingen bellinger river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding relief to help North Burnett athletes stay on track

        Premium Content Funding relief to help North Burnett athletes stay on track

        Athletics Two North Burnett little athletics clubs have received a welcomed funding boost ahead of the 2020/21 season.

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to...

        Teen hospitalised following alleged daylight Murgon assault

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised following alleged daylight Murgon assault

        Crime A teenager has been hospitalised after she was allegedly assaulted in Murgon this...

        Ultra running veteran preparing for Burnett backyard event

        Premium Content Ultra running veteran preparing for Burnett backyard event

        Sport A Sunshine Coast based ultra-marathon runner has his eyes set on a unique South...