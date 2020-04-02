Menu
New coronavirus 2019-ncov. 3D illustration
Toowoomba records second COVID-19 death

Tobi Loftus
by
2nd Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM
AN 85-year-old man has died in the Toowoomba Hospital overnight after complications due to COVID-19, Queensland's Health Minister Steven Miles confirmed this morning.

"Queensland has confirmed it's third death (in the state) overnight," Mr Miles said.

"An 85-year-old man passed away in the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service region in the Toowoomba Hospital overnight.

"Condolences from all of Queensland go to that gentleman's family, who are of course grieving right now.

"Each of these deaths reminds us of just how important our effort to stop the spread of this outbreak, to slow the spread of this outbreak is."

It is the second death related to the coronavirus in the Toowoomba Region. 

Toowoomba man Garry Kirstenfeldt died on March 25 in the Toowoomba Hospital after contracting COVID-19 on the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship.

The man's death has taken Queensland's coronavirus death toll to four. 

Six people were yesterday diagnosed with coronavirus in the Darling Downs region, bringing the total cases in the region to 37.

There are now 29 people who have tested positive for the virus in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Warwick and one in Miles.

