Trail bike rider forces vehicle off the road

FAST AND THE RECKLESS: Police have managed to locate and charge a Murgon man with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle after he allegedly forced a car off the road in Wondai.

A SOUTH Burnett motorcyclist has taken people’s lives into his own hands on not once, but two separate occasions, by dangerously driving an unregistered trail bike.

Police have charged a man with multiple offences following the incidents on April 21 and April 22.

On April 21, a man allegedly rode an unregistered trail bike without a helmet, into oncoming traffic on Mackenzie St, Wondai, forcing a vehicle off the road.

The rider then allegedly rode through Coronation Park and onto the rail trail towards Murgon.

A South West Police spokesman further alleged the same male rider caused a second incident at the same location the next day, with the same unregistered trail bike.

“The rider has allegedly ridden into oncoming traffic, swerving around a learner driver,” the spokesman said.

“Police attempted to intercept and directed the rider to stop, however the rider has ridden from the location through Coronation Park onto the rail trail heading towards Murgon.

“On April 29, police executed a search warrant at a Murgon address where they allegedly located property associated with both incidents.

“During the search, a small quantity of cannabis and a drug utensil were also allegedly located …

“As a result, a Honda CR450F was seized and impounded by police.

“A 32-year-old Murgon man was arrested and charged with a number of offences relating to these incidents.”

The man is due to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 18, charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of unlicensed driving, two counts of operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, two counts of fail to wear motorcycle helmet, one count of fail to stop for prescribed purpose, one count of possess dangerous drugs and one count of possess utensil.