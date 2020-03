Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics were on scene at 11.41am on Monday.

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics were on scene at 11.41am on Monday.

A PERSON has been transported in a stable condition to the Kingaroy Hospital after a trailer incident yesterday.

Paramedics responded to the incident at Murgon at 11.41am on Monday.

The patient was treated for torso and arm injuries.