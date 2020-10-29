Trainer charged following horse injury

Trainer Bryce Stanaway has been issued with a string of charges relating to alleged conduct prejudicial to the interests, image and welfare of racing.

The controversial Torquay trainer allegedly clashed with Racing Victoria officials and veterinarians at Bendigo racecourse on October 17 and in subsequent days at his stable following an injury to his horse Moorabool.

Stanaway is alleged to behaved in a "threatening and/or abusive manner" after Moorabool was eased out of the TAC Handicap at Bendigo.

Stewards reported the horse had a "significant injury" to its near foreleg after being retired from the race by apprentice Laura Lafferty.

RV said the horse was attended to on track by barrier staff and an RV vet before Stanaway arrived at the scene.

"The stewards allege that Mr Stanaway then behaved in a manner that was prejudicial to the image, interests and/or welfare of racing; that he acted in a threatening and/or abusive manner to RV officials," RV said.

"He refused to allow the RV veterinarian to provide emergency care to Mooraboolon the racetrack and/or otherwise sought to reverse care undertaken by that RV veterinarian.

"As a result of his actions at Bendigo racecourse on the day of the meeting, Mr Stanaway has been charged with two breaches of AR228 for conduct detrimental to the interests of racing; one breach of LR94A for abusive conduct; and one breach of LR94B for threatening conduct.

"The stewards and another RV veterinarian then sought to conduct a welfare inspection of Mooraboolat Mr Stanaway's licensed premises at Torquay on 20 October 2020, where it is alleged he requested that they vacate his licensed premises, refused them access to inspect Moorabool, and otherwise acted in an intimidating and/or abusive manner.

"As a result of this, Mr Stanaway has been charged with one breach of AR232(c)(ii) for obstructing or hindering the Stewards from inspecting Moorabool; and one breach of LR94A for intimidating and/or abusive conduct.

"Mr Stanaway was also charged with one breach of AR231(1)(b)(iii) for allegedly failing to provide necessary veterinary treatment to Mooraboolbetween the race meeting and at least the morning of 20 October 2020."

The charges will be heard by the Victorian Racing Tribunal on a date to be fixed.

