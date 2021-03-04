Trainer, jockey in double success at Ipswich track

Winning jockey Noriyuki Masuda enjoys his day out at Ipswich racetrack. Picture: Claire Power

Winning jockey Noriyuki Masuda enjoys his day out at Ipswich racetrack. Picture: Claire Power

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

IT was a double reward for Ballina trainer Daiki Chujo who cracked two maiden handicaps early on today's Ipswich program.

Marecat and Bahamut headed home winners for the trainer, who at the age of 16 years, moved to Australia to learn the craft of race riding.

Ipswich race 1 winner Marecat, ridden by Noriyuki Masuda. Picture: Claire Power

From race riding to eventing and dressage, Chujo headed back to racing, eventually setting up a training complex in the Tweed Valley.

The trainer has been knocking on the door for a win at Ipswich this year, finding the placings at his past three meetings.

The breakthrough victory came with a near all the way win by Marecat in the 2160m Maiden Handicap when the stayer went one better than her last start at Ipswich.

Race 2 Ipswich winner Bahamut, ridden by Noriyuki Masuda and trained by Daiki Chujo. Picture: Claire Power

Next up was Bahamut who had to head out wide to find the winners spot in the 1680m Maiden Handicap.

Both maiden's were ridden by Noriyuki Masuda, who takes his Ipswich winning record to six.

Home ground success

IPSWICH trainer Beau Gorman collected a strong win today with his newly acquired sprinter Leo's Den.

Coming off a win in Townsville in December followed by a strong trial in Brisbane, the $16 runner found the front to finish two lengths ahead of the field.

Mark Du Plessis picked up the ride after Jake Bayliss was indisposed to collect the win.

Race 4 Ipswich winner Leos Den, ridden by Mark Du Plessis and trained by Beau Gorman. Picture: Claire Power

One to watch

DR Why Not has returned in brilliant form recording two from two wins this time.

Despite drawing the outside barrier, the Love Conquers All gelding scored the win by a length for trainer John Morrisey and jockey Jackson Morris.

Amirykal missed the start and flew home to run second for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen and jockey Andrew Mallyon.

She'll be one to watch next start if her dash in the finishing strides is anything to go by.

Five star dining

THE first wine degustation dinner and wine event is on this month at the Ipswich Turf Club.

The Wine Makers Dinner will showcase Sirromet's newest Italian grape varietals range crafted by award-winning wine maker Mike Hayes in conjunction with five courses prepared by head chef Chris Johnston.

Tickets are available at www.ieec.com.au

Next Bundamba meetings

IPSWICH racing continues on Saturday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 24 to round out the month at the track.