Trainers endure gruelling pain for worthy fundraiser

FOR THE past few weeks fitness trainers at a South Burnett gym have been encouraging clients to donate funds to a local drought relief campaign.

However, it came with a twist as instructors at Conquer fitness said for every $1 raised, they would each complete one burpee, creating the ultimate challenge.

Gym manager Amber Oliver said she never envisioned they would hit such a high target after a last minute bidder put down some money.

"I came up with the idea as I knew clients would be more inclined to donate if they knew that we were going to get put through torture," Ms Oliver said.

"I was aiming for the 500 mark, but we reached 1000 in total.

"In the morning we were at $850 but then someone offered the rest of the money to make the total up to 1000 burgees," she said.

"We had to start earlier than expected to allow for enough time to complete the challenge."

Along side Ms Oliver, gym owner Christian Sutton and trainers Leslie Everest, Zoe Bowman, Jordanna Olsen- packer, Dimas Bakini and Braden James also took on the burpee challenge.

Trainers Leslie Everest, Zoe Bowman, Amber Oliver and Christian Sutton with Braden James, Dimas Bakini and Jordanna Olsen- Packer all took part in the burpee challenge. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Montana Poole and Jake Jackson helped keep track of scores and provided support when times got tough.

Coming in first to complete the 1000 burpees in just over three and a half hours, Ms Oliver said she started to feel fatigue after the half way point.

"Physically, we all had injuries that flared up at about the 600 mark," she said.

"Because we were in such physical pain it became such a mental game.

"It crossed my mind to quit but I made a commitment and I wanted to do it for the farmers."

As part of the business she said it was important to support people in the South Burnett, especially those who are facing personal hardships.

"We are in a position that we are able to give back to the community and other charities," Ms Oliver said.

"We want to set an example for others that if you are fortunate enough, you should share that with others.

"For this year we have a few other fundraisers planned but you'll have to wait and find out what's next."

Conquer will donate the $1000 raised from the burpee challenge to the South Burnett Drought Relief Fund.