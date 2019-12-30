Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Transgender man Reuben Sharpe got pregnant with his non-binary partner using the donated sperm of a transgender woman. He has given birth to a son.
Transgender man Reuben Sharpe got pregnant with his non-binary partner using the donated sperm of a transgender woman. He has given birth to a son.
Lifestyle

Baby born to transgender man from transgender woman sperm

by The Sun
30th Dec 2019 6:16 AM

A transgender man has given birth to his non-binary partner's baby using sperm donated by a transgender woman.

Reuben Sharpe, 39, transitioned to a man 12 years ago, but stopped taking testosterone injections after deciding he wanted to get pregnant, The Sun reports.

Reuben and his non-binary partner Jay - who identifies as neither a man or a woman - welcomed the birth of little Jamie three months ago in Brighton, Sussex.

The sperm was donated by a transgender woman and inserted into Reuben's womb by a transgender doctor.

Reuben told The Sunday Mirror that three-month-old Jamie makes him feel "complete."

He said: "It's taken six years to get this far, but now we have a baby in our arms and that was the end goal. I finally feel complete.

Transgender man Reuben Sharpe has given birth to his non-binary partner's baby using sperm donated by a transgender woman. Picture: GoFundMe
Transgender man Reuben Sharpe has given birth to his non-binary partner's baby using sperm donated by a transgender woman. Picture: GoFundMe

"It wasn't that I was desperate to have the birthing experience or pregnancy experience, but I wanted a child and I had the facility to do it.

"Both of our families love kids. I was so glad my family were as excited about our baby as they were their other grandkids.

"I was really slow to get a bump so some people thought I was just putting on a lot of weight. One sweet old guy we lived near kept telling me I'd eaten all the pies!

"When I told him, he was so overjoyed for us and said he'd get the fireworks out."

Reuben met wedding snapper Jay, 28, in a pub in Brighton - and the pair immediately hit off.

As they grew closer, he broached the topic of kids with Jay - who had a double breast removal after identifying as non-binary.

Reuben said: "If they didn't want kids we'd have to break up. I managed to bring up the subject but luckily Jay was open to the idea."

Jay added: "It just seemed right - we wanted to raise kids similarly."

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

birth editors picks family reuben sharpe transgender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to South Burnett Sport in 2020

        premium_icon Your guide to South Burnett Sport in 2020

        Sport With a wide array of sporting clubs and associations across the South Burnett region, we’ve compiled an extensive list of what’s on offer in 2020.

        GALLERY: Monthly Bunya Mountains Markets

        premium_icon GALLERY: Monthly Bunya Mountains Markets

        News Did you have your photo snapped at the monthly Bunya Mountains markets?

        Where to ring in 2020 in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Where to ring in 2020 in the South Burnett

        News If you’re yet to nail down some New Year’s Eve plans, don’t stress, we’ve put...

        Top 5 athletes from 2019

        premium_icon Top 5 athletes from 2019

        Sport With athletes making representative debuts to success on an international scale...