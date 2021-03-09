Menu
Police are appealing for information after alleged thieves ransacked the Blackbutt Rugby League and Cricket Clubhouse. Photo/Blackbutt Yarraman Kilcoy R.L.
Crime

TRASHED: Blackbutt sports club ransacked by thieves

Holly Cormack
9th Mar 2021 5:30 PM
Police are appealing for information after the Blackbutt Rugby League and Cricket Clubhouse at Ian "Bunny" Pearce Oval was trashed over the weekend.

According to a QPS spokesman, unknown persons broke into the clubhouse sometime between Friday evening, when it was locked, and Sunday afternoon, when the damage was discovered.

The alleged thieves kicked open the door of the clubhouse and stole the television before pouring paint over the cabinets and trophies.

Every window within the building was reportedly smashed.

The offenders also forced their way into a garden shed by busting open the padlock.

Police currently have no suspects and are appealing to the public for any information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

South Burnett

