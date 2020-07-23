Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Picture: Gary Ramage
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Picture: Gary Ramage
Politics

Treasury mistake kicks sole traders off JobKeeper

by Tamsin Rose
23rd Jul 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sole traders were told they would be kicked off the federal government's wage subsidy scheme in another JobKeeper bungle which Josh Frydenberg has blamed on Treasury.

As the Treasurer stood beside Scott Morrison on Tuesday to announce the extension of the JobKeeper program past the original September cut-off, the Treasury website informed sole traders they would be unable to access the scheme from September 28.

"Non-employing businesses will no longer be eligible for the JobKeeper payment from this date," the website said.

It was quickly updated within hours, as the Prime Minister made it clear in his press conference that sole traders remained eligible.

A spokesman for Mr Frydenberg said: "Treasury uploaded incorrect information to its website."

"Sole traders are and continue to be part of the JobKeeper program which will run until March next year," the spokesman said said.

It comes after Treasury was forced to revise its $130bn cost estimate for the scheme down to $70bn.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the error added pain to an already tough time for Australians businesses undergoing serious financial hardship.

"This is yet another serious blunder from the Morrison government, which just adds to confusion and heightens uncertainty in a way that risks jobs and compromises the recovery," he said.

Mr Morrison had said on Tuesday that "the fact we're maintaining the easing of eligibilities for sole traders both on JobSeeker and their continuing access to JobKeeper out to the end of this year I think is important".

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

Originally published as Treasury mistake kicks sole traders off JobKeeper

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jobkeeper josh frydenberg politics treasurer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        GOAL: A new look South Burnett football season restarts

        premium_icon GOAL: A new look South Burnett football season restarts

        Soccer After months of suspended play, soccer has restarted in the South Burnett.

        ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        premium_icon ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides latest on COVID-19 in Queensland

        Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        premium_icon Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        News LATEST COUNCIL DECISIONS: Driveway dilemma, vacant land in hot demand in the north...