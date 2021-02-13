Menu
A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward
Trees down and man hospitalised after crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
13th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
A man has been rescued from the wreck of his car after a serious single-vehicle crash in Korora yesterday.

State Emergency Service personnel worked to free the man some time after 5pm when the Subaru he was driving is believed to have rolled and crashed on James Small Drive.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital by paramedics, reportedly in a serious condition.

Earlier this evening, NSW SES Coffs Harbour responded to a single vehicle MVA on James Small Drive in Korora. After...

Posted by NSW SES Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 12, 2021

The force of the crash brought down a number of trees and both north and southbound lanes were closed off to traffic.

coffs harbour crash james small drive korora
Coffs Coast Advocate

