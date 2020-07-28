Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An eight-week-old baby was taken to Lismore Base Hospital last year with suspicious injuries.
An eight-week-old baby was taken to Lismore Base Hospital last year with suspicious injuries.
News

Trial for Casino man accused of hurting two-month-old baby

Aisling Brennan
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded not guilty to allegations he injured an eight-week-old baby in his care at Casino.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in May last year after police were notified when a two-month-old boy presented at Lismore Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Officers allege they were told by the doctors the boy had suffered significant head trauma, understood to have occurred in April.

The baby was later released, and alternate care arrangements were made.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Munmorah to investigate how the child came to be injured.

The man, who is known to the boy, pleaded not guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm at Lismore District Court on Monday.

Defence barrister Jason Watts told the court his client denies doing any specific act that could have caused injury to the child.

Mr Watts said his case would argue the child had been taken to the hospital by his parents on multiple occasions because of a "number of health issues".

He said the "wide time frame" on the indictment indicated there was conflicting evidence on the causation of the injuries.

The accused remains on bail and will go to trial on January 18, 2021 at Lismore District Court.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan listed the matter for mention on November 30, when all expert material must be exchanged between both legal parties to ensure any legal issues can be dealt with prior to trial.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

casino crime child abuse grevious bodily harm lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He needs help’: Second chance for drug offender

        premium_icon ‘He needs help’: Second chance for drug offender

        News MAGISTRATE gives second chance to drug offender, hoping to “rehabilitate” the drug addict

        • 28th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

        News The Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo will be going ahead

        Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        premium_icon Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        News Record numbers turned away from Qld as pandemic escalates in south

        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Staggering rate of QLD super accounts drained