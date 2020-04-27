TRIBUTE: Burnett farewell Beryl and John

TRIBUTE: John and Beryl Seymour were a wonderful couple from Wondai who spent a lot of their time volunteering and helping others. They will be greatly missed by the South Burnett community.

TRIBUTE: John and Beryl Seymour were a wonderful couple from Wondai who spent a lot of their time volunteering and helping others. They will be greatly missed by the South Burnett community.

EVERYONE knew them as the happy adventurous Wondai couple who loved their family and making memories together.

Sadly, the South Burnett has had to say farewell to Beryl and John Seymour after the beloved couple tragically died together on Sunday, March 22.

Daughter-in-law Debbie and son Derek said John and Beryl were known for their fun-loving spirit and passion for their community.

“Beryl had this great unique laugh the whole family could hear from miles away and know it was her straight away,” Debbie said.

“John was a big fan of the arts and was always looking forward to seeing acts like Outback Spectacular and The Ten Tenors.”

Beryl and John Seymour at the Wizard of Oz premiere in 2017.

“The Phantom of the Opera was one of his all time favourites,” Derek said.

“He loved to watch live stage shows and musicals, it was his favourite pastime.”

John was born in Mansfield, Victoria on October 8, 1938 before his family moved to Queensland to graze and produce grain.

Beryl was born on March 5, 1944 in Mackay and her family describe her as a woman of home and family.

“She loved her sewing and handicrafts,” Debbie said.

“Many special occasions and celebrations were enjoyed and catered for by Beryl over the years.”

The couple met in Beryl’s hometown of Capella in the central highlands and married in 1965, spending their younger years farming and raising a family before settling in Wondai 28 years ago to retire and enjoy the finer things in life.

John, 81, and Beryl, 76, had two sons, Todd and Derek, and five grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Thomas, Jordan and Logan.

They devoted a great deal of time to their second home of Wondai and were volunteers for the Driver Survivor program and the Visitor Information Centre.

John and Beryl Seymour on their wedding day in Capella in 1965.

One of Derek’s favourite memories of his parents were the trips they would take as a family to their hut at Stenage Bay near Rockhampton.

“We’d go water skiing and fishing, those were definitely good times for us growing up,” he said.

“John could be a bit of a prankster sometimes,” Debbie recalled.

“He had one pointer finger that was shorter than the rest and he used to trick the grandchildren into thinking he was picking his nose all the time.”

“They were a wonderful couple to be around and spend time with and we will all miss them terribly.”

Unfortunately due to the coronavirus restrictions, the family had to keep the funeral and reception very small but are planning to hold a memorial for John and Beryl down the track when regulations have lifted.

“We are looking forward to coming together with everyone who knew them in a few months’ time and remembering the wonderful, lovely couple they were,” Derek said.

For those of you who were lucky enough to know John and Beryl, please keep in touch with the Seymour family so you may attend the memorial service at a later date.





“Say you’ll share with me one love, one lifetime. Lead me, save me from my solitude. Say you want me with you, here beside you. Anywhere you go, let me go, too.”

― Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera