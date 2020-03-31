TRIBUTE: Music community honours ‘most generous lady’

Margaret Vale with fellow Blackbutt Singers members Maree Hammond and Judy Lawrence at the Yarraman Memorial Hall. (Photo: Contributed)

THE Blackbutt music community has farewelled one of its greatest supporters and accompanists.

Pianist Marguerite Genrich Vale died on March 14, 2020.

The 90-year-old had a long association with the Blackbutt Singers and played as an accompanist for the choir.

She also taught piano to many members of the community over the years.

Marguerite Genrich Vale with daughter Miriam at a Red Cross celebration (Photo: Contributed).

Blackbutt Singers music and artistic director Judy Lawrence said Marguerite’s death was a great loss to the music community.

Marguerite Vale accompanies the Singers. (Photo: Contributed)

A GREAT SUPPORTER: Marguerite Vale at the reopening of the Blackbutt Memorial Hall, October 2017. (Photo: Contributed)

“Marguerite was always there supporting and encouraging the Blackbutt Singers by attending our concerts and also helping our community choir by playing the piano for many of our rehearsals and some of our community events,” she said.

Marguerite Vale at the Blackbutt Singers' 2012 December break-up with their founding Music Director, Maree Hammond. (Photo: Contributed)

The Blackbutt Singers were pleased to have the opportunity to attend Marguerite’s 90th birthday celebrations.

“We surprised her with a performance in her honour,” Judy said.

“It has been a privilege to have known this most generous lady.”

Marguerite will be fondly remembered by the Blackbutt Singers and wider Blackbutt community.

Marguerite Vale helping cut the cake at a Red Cross centenary celebration (Photo: Contributed).