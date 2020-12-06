Menu
HEROES: Richard Catbagan from Dalby and Denny Jade Caballa from Kingaroy have been remembered as heroes following their tragic passing on the Sunshine Coast on December 6. Picture: Facebook
News

Tributes flow for Dalby man after tragic drowning

Sam Turner
6th Dec 2020 10:12 AM
TRIBUTES are pouring out for two heroic men who tragically lost their lives in the surf at Noosa, where they swam into deceptive waters to save their children.

Richard Catbagan, 37, from Dalby, and Denny Jade Caballa, 37, from Kingaroy, were swimming at Teewah Beach with their families on December 6 when they saw their kids struggling in the ocean.

The two men frantically swam to their aid against treacherous waters, encountering a dangerous rip which dragged them out into the surf.

Denny Jade Caballa from Kingaroy and Richard Catbagan from Dalby have been remembered as heroes following their tragic passing on the Sunshine Coast on December 6. Picture: Facebook
Both men were pulled to shore by a third man, with emergency crews desperately attempting to revive them on the sands.

Richard and Denny died at the scene.

Richard's wife Sheri Lyn Catbagan said the family still couldn't believe he was gone.

"I still don't know how I am feeling right now, it feels like I am in a dream," she said.

"I want to wake up."

Sheri and Richard had been living in Dalby for six years, where Richard worked at the Sunpork's Tong Park piggery, northwest of Dalby.

Richard Catbagan from Dalby and Denny Jade Caballa from Kingaroy have been remembered as heroes following their tragic passing on the Sunshine Coast on December 6. Picture: Facebook
Sheri said the family stayed in Noosa overnight, and were travelling back to Dalby today following his tragic passing.

"He would always think of other people our Richy," she said.

"He was a very good husband, father, and friend."

There has been an outpouring of emotion to both Richard and Denny on social media, with those close to them saying their lives will never be forgotten.

"A beautiful soul taken too quick … just devastating," Matsie Jackson said.

"Rest in Peace Richard and Denny … sad to know that you both left your lovely family," Rosie Baumann said.

