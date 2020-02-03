Tributes flow for heartbreaking loss of angel Mia

Mia McEldowney has lost her battle with cancer.

TRIBUTES for a young, brave little girl have flooded social media following her passing on February 1.

Mia McEldowney, 8, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July last year, was a cheerful, smart, and happy Mackay girl.

She was loved by her parents Ana and Chris, as well as the wider community, and stayed strong until the very end.

Hundreds of comments of support and shock were posted to social media following the heartbreaking news.

Here are some of Mackay's tributes:

Roberta Filewood: "RIP sweet angel. Condolences to her family. Beautiful life taken way to soon."

Ken Lewis: "R. I. P little one such a sad loss you losing your battle against that mongrel cancer my thoughts and prayers for your family no more pain anymore little one."

Brenden Summers: "Tragedies like this are an all to common reminder of the unfair pain and suffering in the world. Rest peacefully little angel."

Renee Huntley - "May you fly with the angels Mia."

Jennifer Joy Head Hall - "RIP Mia. So very sorry for your loss. Deepest Condolences to your family at this sad time. Fly high beautiful angel."

Jenny Campion - "Deepest sympathy to your family. Such a tragic loss. Stay safe. Rest in peace Mia."

Wazza Boardman - "Condolences to Mia's family. Such a tragic loss for someone so young. R. I. P little girl. My heart goes out to all her family and loved ones."

Vanessa Goodes - "Thinking of the family and friends at such a sad time. Rest in peace little Mia."

Allana Kluver - "Rip Miss Mia. Fly high, such a beautiful little soul gone to soon. Love and thoughts to the family. You will truly be missed."

Troy Mel Francis - "Little angel taken too soon. Our thoughts are with Mia's loved ones xxxx."

Jason Smith - "Condolences to the family, RIP little angel, fly high."

Jodie Deguara Zammit - "Rip beautiful girl. Sending love and strength to the family."

Rachael Worsley - "So sad for the loss of your beautiful girl. Thinking of your family."

Kara-lee Tattersall - "Fly high beautiful angel. Thoughts are with the family."