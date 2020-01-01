Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ugghhh. The dreaded hangover.
Ugghhh. The dreaded hangover.
Health

TRIED AND TESTED: We reveal our no-fail hangover cures

1st Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEELING a little dusty after a couple too many bevvies last night?

Don't worry, we've got your back.

The journos at The Northern Star have put together a list of our very own, tried and tested, hangover cures.

Some of these beauties have seen us survive some particularly rough days.

So start 2020 right, and don't let a sneaky little hangover get in the way.

Why not try...

  • A Big Mac with large fries and the sweetest drink I can find, namely Fanta, plus an aspirin
  • Berocca and a slice of dried toast. And fresh fruit if it's going
  • Swim at the beach, followed by bacon. All the bacon
  • Hair of the dog: A bloody Mary with plenty of tabasco
  • Balance every drink with a glass of water in between
  • Berocca before drinks
  • Stick to the one poison
  • Panadol and Vitamin B tablet before you go to sleep
  • Hydralyte icypoles.

And if all that fails, sleep is your friend. Your best friend. Tomorrow is a new day.

What's your hangover remedy? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know so we can add it to the list.

alcohol editors picks hangover health new years day new years eve
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

        premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

        News Locals flocked to the Kingaroy RSL to ring in the new year.

        GALLERY: All the New Year's shenenigans from the Comm

        premium_icon GALLERY: All the New Year's shenenigans from the Comm

        News Take a look at our 50 plus photos from late night's celebrations.

        Dairy industry code of conduct comes into effect

        premium_icon Dairy industry code of conduct comes into effect

        News From today, more than 5000 dairy farmers will have more sway with processors to get...

        Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

        premium_icon Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

        Lifestyle The unique natural wonder has been a popular meeting place throughout history, and...