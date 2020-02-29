Menu
A woman has been caught stealing sex toys at a Toowoomba adult store, aided by two others.
Woman's $400 sex toy theft causes buzz

Alexia Austin
29th Feb 2020 3:02 PM | Updated: 5:44 PM
A WOMAN has been caught on camera stealing sex toys at Love Heart Adult Shop Toowoomba, while two accomplices distracted staff. 

Casual retail assistant Elicia Peacock said she didn't notice anything suspicious when two women and a man entered the store on Monday. 

"One of the ladies and the gentleman started asking me questions, more than likely as a distraction so that I was away from my cameras," Ms Peacock said. 

"I was kind of oblivious to the fact the other woman had a big bag on her."

Ms Peacock said the trio left the store after 20 minutes, and it wasn't until the next day staff realised items were missing.

"The area where they had stolen the items from was trashed, there were toys in places they weren't meant to be and that's when we realised something had been stolen," she said. 

On reviewing the CCTV, store managers were able to pinpoint the moment the woman snuck a rabbit vibrator and a set of Kegel balls, worth in total more than $400, into her bag.

"She's clearly looked straight at our security cameras, so we have a clear view of who she is," Ms Peacock said. 

"She was looking to see which way she needed to be facing to put it in her bag, she then positioned herself to flip the stuff into her bag.

"After looking at the footage, they were all in a group together."

Screen grabs from the theft were posted to the store's Facebook page, creating a buzz in the comment section.

"We have had a couple of people identify them from the post, so we will be taking that to the police," she said. 

"(Theft) doesn't happen very often but when it does happen it does make all of us feel terrible.

"I sit here and I'm baffled - why do you feel the need to steal this kind of stuff?"

She added shoplifters sometimes stole expensive products for resale. 

