AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
News

Triple tragedy devastates small community

Peta McEachern
22nd May 2020 10:12 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
A WESTERN Downs community woke up to tragic news as three lost their lives on Chinchilla Tara Rd last night, Thursday, May 21.

Daylight has revealed the extent of damaged caused in the horrific accident.

At about 5.50pm a Commodore sedan with five passengers travelling on Chinchilla Tara Road, Crossroads (eight kilometres south of Chinchilla) collided with a tree and caught on fire.

 

Two men from Tara, aged 35 and 36-years-old and a 40-year-old man from Dalby died at the scene.

The 42-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

The remaining passenger, a 49-year-old man from Tara sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

 

The road was completely closed last night.

Emergency services were at the scene with investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit continuing.

 

