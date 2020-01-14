Triple treat on offer as gallery unveils exhibitions

NEW EXHIBITIONS: Wondai Regional Art Gallery president Elaine Madill is looking forward to welcoming guests to the gallery’s upcoming opening night. Picture: File

WONDAI Regional Art Gallery is preparing to reveal its next line-up of exhibitions.

Next month the art gallery will host three exhibitions.

In the first gallery, Country Scenes by Kerry Herrod will be on display.

Ms Herrod said she loved to capture country landscapes in her wor and watch it come alive in front of her on the canvas.

The second gallery will feature A Walk In My Country by Anthony “Boy” Turnball.

Many of Boy’s stories depicted in his artwork come from his elders and his collection of indigenous books.

He said he was also inspired from a deep spot within his heart and soul when he placed himself in his ancestors’ minds.

Completing the exhibition will be Memories in Black and White by Jan Ferguson in the third gallery.

She is a self-taught artist and has been combining painting and care work for more than 30 years.

Her exhibition will feature both canvas and recycled metal objects with the theme Life in the Bush.

The gallery’s Kids Korner will feature artwork from Tingoora State School.

Opening night for the February exhibitions will be held on Friday, Feburary 7 from 6pm.

Entry costs $5 for entry fee which includes supper and punch plus live entertainment.

The exhibition will remain at the Wondai Regional Art Gallery until 4pm on Saturday, February 29.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibition seven days a week from 10am untill 4pm.