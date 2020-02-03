Menu
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:31 PM
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

