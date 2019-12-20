TROUBLE ON OUR ROADS: Police intercept dangerous drivers

CRIME ON OUR ROADS: On top of intercepting several motorists for traffic incidents, Kingaroy officers also performed more than 90 roadside breath tests last week.

POLICE from Kingaroy responded to multiple traffic-related incidents between December 9 and December 15 within the Kingaroy Police Division.

During this period, police also attended seven calls related to domestic violence incidents, issued 42 infringement notices for life-endangering traffic offences and performed 94 roadside breath tests.

On Monday, December 9 at 8.35am, officers intercepted a 37-year-old Tarong man driving a Holden utility on the Kingaroy Cooyar Rd.

The interception took place after a complaint regarding his manner of driving, and subsequent checks revealed the vehicle was unregistered.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle and having false plates attached.

The following day on Tuesday, December 10 police intercepted a Mercedes sedan on Julie St in Taabinga just before 5pm, after a complaint regarding the driver of the vehicle.

Subsequent inquiries revealed the driver, a 38-year-old Taabinga man, was unlicensed.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 20, charged with driving while unlicensed.

At 3pm on Thursday, December 12, police attended a two-vehicle traffic crash on Haly St, where it intersects Jarrah St.

A Toyota utility travelling east on Haly St had been struck by a Toyota station wagon travelling north on Jarah St.

It’s alleged the 23-year-old driver of the Toyota station wagon failed to give way to the other vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver and the other motorist, an 86-year-old Wondai man were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Investigations are continuing.

On the same Thursday at 5.35pm, police intercepted a Hyundai sedan driven by a 36-year-old Gatton woman on Knight St.

The woman returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 13, charged with driving with a relevant drug present, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

In the early hours of Saturday, December 14, police attempted to intercept a Ford sedan on River Rd in Kingaroy.

Police followed the vehicle in an attempt to intercept it, before the driver turned off the headlights, accelerated away from police and failed to indicate at several intersections.

Officers were forced to abandon the attempt to intercept the vehicle due to the behaviour of the driver.

They instead visited the registered address of the vehicle where they spoke to a 21-year-old North Lakes man who was given a direction to supply the name of the driver of the vehicle.

The man allaegedly nominated a person who was in prison, before informing police he was the driver.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with driving without due care and attention, driving while on a late-night driving restriction and providing false information.