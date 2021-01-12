Menu
Truck crash closes highway

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.

The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.

The truck over the highway in Cardwell.
He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.

It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.

 

A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.
Originally published as Truck crash closes highway

