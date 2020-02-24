Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver jailed for 'dangerous' move on busy highway

24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM

 

A truck driver has copped six months in prison after driving the wrong way down a highway exit and turning into oncoming traffic.

The driver was captured on CCTV driving in the wrong direction down an exit road on the M6 in Staffordshire in the UK, during peak hour on January 21. As the truck made their way down the exit road towards the busy highway, other cars rushed by them as they exited the highway, narrowly escaping colliding with the truck.

Staffordshire Police shared CCTV footage of the incident, announcing the driver had been sent to jail for the act.

"Imagine this on your morning commute," Staffordshire Police said in a tweet.

Picture: Staffordshire Police via Twitter
Picture: Staffordshire Police via Twitter

 

Picture: Staffordshire Police via Twitter
Picture: Staffordshire Police via Twitter

 

Picture: Staffordshire Police via Twitter
Picture: Staffordshire Police via Twitter

"The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month. Thankfully, no one was injured."

Commenters were outraged, calling the driver a "maniac" for attempting the dangerous u-turn on the busy road.

"How does someone even get a driving license if they don't know which side of the road to drive," one person asked.

"It's a DISGRACE the ban should have been LIFE," another said.

"I hope he is never again allowed to be in charge of an (large goods vehicle) - absolute maniac," another said."

dangerous move editors picks highway truck driver uk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        U12’s big win over Bundaberg

        premium_icon U12’s big win over Bundaberg

        Cricket Some superb batting was on display from the South Burnett U12’s in Wondai yesterday as they hosted the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:37 AM
        Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        premium_icon Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        Weather Heavy rain inundates Queensland’s southwest regions

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:21 AM
        Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

        premium_icon Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

        News An elderly man has died in a fatal car crash on a Somerset highway.

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state