Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: Emergency services are onscene at a truck rollover near Moore. Picture: CAMERON BATES
ROLLOVER: Emergency services are onscene at a truck rollover near Moore. Picture: CAMERON BATES
News

Truck leaking fuel after rollover down steep embankment

Holly Cormack
15th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.19PM:

ACCORDING to a QPS spokesperson, both lanes on the D'Aguilar Highway remain open and there will be traffic control in place until the truck is cleared.

A QFES spokesperson has confirmed the truck was carrying fly ash, which is potentially harmful if inhaled.

The batteries in the truck have been disconnected due to the fuel leak.

EARLIER:

A TRUCK is leaking fuel after rolling down a steep embankment on the D'Aguilar Highway at Moore.

The truck, which is located near Scott Street, is currently overturned and leaking fuel.

According to a spokesperson from the QFES, the first of two crews arrived at the scene at 12.25pm.

Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are in attendance.

The driver has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital with minor lacerations and bruising.

More to come.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency crews rush to fire near school

        premium_icon Emergency crews rush to fire near school

        Breaking Fire crews and police were on scene near the school to contain the blaze.

        Police slam driver who blew five times the limit after crash

        premium_icon Police slam driver who blew five times the limit after crash

        Crime ‘You’re a danger to yourself and others’: Police horrified after serious crash...

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites