‘True f---head’: Abusive texts sent over children

A man sent abusive texts because he was being badmouthed to his children.

A GLADSTONE man sent abusive text messages to the mother of his child claiming it was because her other child was bad mouthing him.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Monday to contravening a domestic violence order.

On September 27 the man and the victim and a text conversation where he called her a "true f---head" a "want to be posh f------" and a "h-" and told her to "go f--- herself".

He threatened to headbutt her and said "come over to my house n cause a scene about all ur gonna get is a headbut [sic] to the forehead."

He was spoken to by police days later where he said he was unaware the order was between him and the victim and he thought it only applied to the children.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the offence was "merely empty threats".

She said her client was upset because the mother's older child - not his - had been badmouthing him to his children.

The man was fined $300, no conviction was recorded.

