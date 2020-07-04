Menu
Trump Jr’s girlfriend tests positive for Covid after rally

by Mollie Mansfield
4th Jul 2020 5:54 PM

Trump campaign member and Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus after she attended the President's Tulsa rally.

A journalist from the New York Times tweeted the news on Friday evening, according to reports from The Sun.

The reporter alleged that Guilfoyle tested positive ahead of attending President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore event.

However, Guilfoyle was allegedly never with the president and neither was Don Jr who tested negative, according to a person familiar with what happened.

The journalist also confirmed that neither went to the event with Trump or travelled on Air Force One.

However, they are expected to drive back to the east coast to avoid contact with other people, the familiar source told the reporter.

Last month, Guilfoyle attended Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Around the time of the rally, eight Trump campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus and dozens of Secret Service members were told to self-quarantine after two agents also tested positive.

The virus takes anywhere from two to 14 days to incubate, so after the rally, officials said it was too soon to attribute a spike in Oklahoma virus cases to the rally.

Following the event, several of the campaign's top officials decided to quarantine for a week instead of going into the office, two sources told CNN.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Trump Jr's girlfriend has coronavirus

