Trump quizzed on pardon for Joe Exotic

by Andrew Bucklow
9th Apr 2020 2:44 PM

 

US President Donald Trump has commented on whether he would consider granting a pardon to Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

The former zoo owner, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years in prison for animal abuse charges and for allegedly hiring someone to kill rival zoo owner Carole Baskin.

 

During a presidential briefing, Mr Trump was asked about the likelihood of granting Joe Exotic a pardon, which would set aside the punishment for his crime.

"He's asking you for a pardon saying he was unfairly convicted," the reporter said. "I was wondering if you've seen the show and if have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic?"

Mr Trump replied: "I know nothing about it. He has 22 years for what? What did he do?"

The reporter told the president: "He allegedly hired someone to murder an animal-rights activist but he said he didn't do that."

"I'll take a look," Mr Trump said.

Yesterday Donald Trump Jr. joked that he would be in favour of Joe Exotic getting a pardon.

"It would be pretty amazing to ultimately see that," the president's son said on SiriusXM's The Jim and Sam Show.

"It doesn't seem like he was totally innocent of anything. But when they're saying, 'We're putting this guy away for 30 years,' I'm saying that seems sort of aggressive."

It's believed that Exotic is currently locked up in the Federal Bureau of Prisons operated Federal Medical Center Fort Worth in Texas.

The eccentric former zoo owner spoke to Netflix yesterday and said he wants to put his past behind him.

"I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga," he said. "It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all of these charges."

