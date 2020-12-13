Menu
Trump’s new threat before leaving office

by Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore, The Sun
13th Dec 2020 1:26 PM

President Trump said he is pushing to declassify "everything" before he leaves office as he continued to rage against Democrats for alleged "spying" and "treason."

Trump shared a tweet from author Todd Starnes on Saturday morning that said, "At this point @realDonaldTrump should declassify everything. Everything."

Trump added: "I have been doing this. I agree!"

He then went on a rant accusing President-elect Joe Biden's campaign and his son, Hunter, among others, of spying and treason.

"IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe," Trump tweeted.

"Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all.

"Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but "Justice" took too long. Will be DOA!"

 

Trump has reportedly become increasingly frustrated with his legal team over their stream of losses in trying to overturn the presidential election results.

He is also reportedly angry with his attorney general Bill Barr for failing to act over claims made against Hunter Biden.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump voiced anger with Barr in a Friday meeting after news broke that the AG knew of a federal investigation into Hunter before the election, but did not make it public.

Trump is also said to have threatened to fire Barr but so far has been dissuaded to do so by his aides.

The president shared a tweet on Saturday that stated if the Wall Street Journal story is true, and Barr was aware of a Hunter investigation, he should immediately be fired.

Trump called the story "a big disappointment."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Trump's new threat before leaving office

