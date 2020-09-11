Truth behind leadership spill rumours revealed

Treasurer Tim Pallas has responded to a bizarre rumour he is mounting a tilt against Daniel Andrews after circulation of a hoax text message on social media.

Treasurer Tim Pallas has rubbished a bizarre rumour he is mounting a tilt for the Victorian leadership after the circulation of a viral text message on social media.

Mr Pallas has vehemently denied the message which suggested work was underway to install him as Premier and was being widely shared on Thursday night and

Asked about the unusual rumour, Mr Pallas told Neil Mitchell on 3AW: "It is total nonsense. Feel free to knock it on the head."

The message claims that Daniel Andrews will be ousted as Premier within one or two weeks and that Tim Pallas is his likely replacement.

The viral message which sparked the now-debunked rumour

"Moves to oust Premier tonight. Mail mail is good. Tim Pallas to take over. This is urgent," one line reads.

It also suggests that Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering sending a senior ADF figure into Victoria to take the state out of lockdown and has investigated the powers of Victorian Governor Linda Desaau to stand down a Premier.

None of this believed to be true and has been vehemently denied.

