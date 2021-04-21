TRY TIME: South Burnett to host Intrust Super Cup game

PREMIER RUGBY: Queensland Rugby League and the Queensland Government have teamed up to bring a rugby league extravaganza to regional and rural communities. Picture: File

PREMIER RUGBY: Queensland Rugby League and the Queensland Government have teamed up to bring a rugby league extravaganza to regional and rural communities. Picture: File

A jam packed weekend with rugby league will be hitting the South Burnett, with one lucky club to host a sporting thriller in its own backyard.

The Murgon Mustangs will be part of five regional Queensland towns to host the Intrust Super Cup fixture, for the very first time in its history on July 17.

Queensland Rugby League and the state government have teamed up to bring the highly anticipated ‘Activate! Queensland’ Country Week, which brings all seven Round 14 matches from Queensland’s premier men’s competition will head regional Queensland from July 17-18.

As revealed by Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, the towns of Richmond, Dysart, Murgon, Chinchilla and Quilpie will get their first taste of the Intrust Super Cup, while Atherton will host its fifth Cup game and Gladstone its 23rd.

“This will be a fantastic footy experience for regional and outback communities,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“I know how much rugby league means to these areas, and the local hospitality will be sensational.”

Murgon Mustangs vs Gayndah Gladiators at the Mundubbera Clash 4 Cash Nine's Competition, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner.

The weekend will carry extra significance for the many current Intrust Super Cup players and coaches whose rugby league journeys commenced in regional and outback Queensland.

The Country Week locations will include:

Sunshine Coast Falcons meeting the Tweed Seagulls in Murgon (home of the Murgon Mustangs). Broadcast: (exclusive on Kayo Freebies)

Burleigh Bears taking on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Chinchilla (home of the Chinchilla Bulldogs)

Northern Pride up against the PNG Hunters in Atherton (home of the Atherton Roosters)

Souths Logan Magpies clashing with the Townsville Districts Blackhawks in Richmond (home of the Richmond Tigers)

Mackay Cutters mixing it with the Norths Devils in Dysart (home of the Dysart Bulls); and

Brisbane Tigers going head to head with the CQ Capras in Gladstone (home of Rugby League Gladstone, playing out of Marley Brown Oval). Broadcast: (Kayo Freebies, 9Now, QRL.com.au, Intrust Super Cup app, Intrust Super Cup Facebook)

QRL Managing Director Robert Moore said the round was shaping up to be one of the highlights of the season.

“We’re grateful to the Queensland Government for its sponsorship and support of this initiative, as they share our passion for the game in rural and regional Queensland,” Mr Moore said.

“In my travels I’ve witnessed the excitement this event brings to regional communities, as well as our players and coaches who embrace the opportunity to travel far and wide to showcase their skills and engage with local fans.

“One of the best things about the round is the opportunity it provides for people to engage with game development officers, former rugby league greats and QRL directors and staff.”

Originally published as TRY TIME: South Burnett to host Intrust Super Cup game