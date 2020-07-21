Menu
Reece Kitchingman driving the ball for the Young Guns. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Reece Kitchingman driving the ball for the Young Guns. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Sport

TRY TIME: Touch restarts in the South Burnett

Tristan Evert
21st Jul 2020 10:00 AM
A NEW look touch football season restarted at the Kingaroy junior soccer fields last night, with players having to adhere to several new safety measures.

Gates open 20 minutes prior to the start of a match and close 5 minutes before it starts to control how many people are in the ground at once.

Once the match finishes players leave through a separate gate before the new teams are allowed in.

The COVID Safe officers signing players in before games can start. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
The COVID Safe officers signing players in before games can start. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Kingaroy Touch Association president Rob Taylor said a lot of hard work has gone into restarting the season.

“It’s been a tough few months trying to get everything back up and running, however every was keen as to get started again,” Taylor said.

“We have to control the number of people coming in so we have two COVIDSafe officers manning the gates, signing players in when they arrive.

“We are also sanitising balls in-between games and have sanitisation stations situated throughout the grounds.”

Sanitisation stations were situated throughout the grounds at the Kingaroy Junior Soccer Club. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Sanitisation stations were situated throughout the grounds at the Kingaroy Junior Soccer Club. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Competition restarted from round six and will run for 20 rounds, including a four round final series.

The Touch Association has also found a new home at the Kingaroy Junior Soccer Club.

Taylor said by joining with the Junior Soccer Club they are securing a bright future for both clubs.

“By having a joint lease agreement with the soccer club we can go in and get grants to improve facilities,” Taylor said.

“We will be applying for a grant to improve the lighting and we already have a lighting plan done and ready to go.

“We have some great volunteers and everyone has been really positive in working together to get touch back underway for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

South Burnett

