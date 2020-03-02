Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TV host calls out ‘disgusting’ online abuse

by Alex Turner-Cohen
2nd Mar 2020 12:11 PM

 

ABC's News Breakfast host Michael Rowlands has called out "disgusting" homophobic comments on live TV this morning.

"You might have seen on social media Nate was the subject of some disgusting, some disgraceful homophobic comments which we think are just appalling," he told audiences.

Michael Rowlands has called out homophobes on live TV
Michael Rowlands has called out homophobes on live TV

He was referencing Nate Byrne, an ABC colleague who received hate messages on Twitter for appearing in the ABC Mardi Gras float.

 

"Who's that in the hot pants?" Rowlands asked as he played a clip from the Mardi Gras, showing Byrne join in on the celebrations.

"It's great to see Nate having a great time," Rowlands said.

Nate Byrne received abusive messages which prompted him to call the world "sick".

He called the abuse an "unprovoked spray of hatred."

Rowlands ended the ABC Mardi Gras segment with: "We are so proud not just of Nate but all of our colleagues, and everyone else involved."

"One for all the homophobes out there," the video's caption read.

More Stories

Show More
homophobic comments mardi gras online abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Georgie Somerset’s life advice for young local girls

        premium_icon Georgie Somerset’s life advice for young local girls

        News Ms Somerset said her advice to young girls growing up in the South Burnett this International Women’s Day was to be on the look out for opportunities.

        BAD HAIR DAY: Woman sentenced for stealing $35k from hairdresser

        premium_icon BAD HAIR DAY: Woman sentenced for stealing $35k from...

        News The court heard how she emptied their bank accounts over a three-year period.

        Devils bowlers make quick work of Scorpions

        premium_icon Devils bowlers make quick work of Scorpions

        Cricket In round 18 of the South Burnett B grade cricket, the Kingaroy Devils hosted the...

        HUGE LIST: 27 people, 122 charges at Kingaroy court

        premium_icon HUGE LIST: 27 people, 122 charges at Kingaroy court

        Crime The magistrate will see 27 people facing a total of 122 charges in court today.