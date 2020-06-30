TV host not living with partner amid alleged DV case

Television presenter Ryan Phelan has formally pleaded not guilty to assaulting his partner Chelsea Franklin at their northern beaches home.

The former Channel 7 The Daily Edition co-host appeared at the registry of Manly Local Court on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The case was adjourned and Phelan will return to court on August 8.

Police allege in court documents the 45-year-old assaulted Franklin, 44, at their Frenchs Forest home about 5.20pm on June 20.

Ryan Phelan arriving at Manly Court on Tuesday morning. Picture: John Grainger

Phelan, who has been staying with a friend, has not returned home after the incident and has only had contact with Franklin via email, according to the documents which set out the allegations.

"The offence involved violence in a domestic situation … (Phelan) has no history of violence," the documents say.

Phelan was stood down immediately after The Daily Telegraph broke the news last week, two days after the alleged incident occurred.

Claudette Chua, of Cockburn and Co, is the instructing solicitor, while Phelan has also engaged high profile barrister Margaret Cunneen SC.

Phelan and girlfriend Chelsea Franklin. Picture: Instagram/@ryanphelan_tv

"The allegation against my client is emphatically denied," Ms Chau said on Tuesday outside court.

"Mr Phelan has been co-operating with police, he respects and understands that. Police and the courts have an obligation to take any allegations of domestic violence seriously."

Phelan will return to court on August 11.

Franklin, a ballet teacher, last week told the Telegraph she was "completely devastated" after her partner was charged with domestic violence offences against her.

"I am completely devastated. I'm heartbroken," the ballet teacher said. "He was my best friend and lover. We have had an amazing wonderful relationship, so I hope he is OK."

Phelan's departure from The Daily Edition came four days prior to the show airing its final episode on Friday.

Days prior, Seven executives announced the daytime program had been axed due to increased pressures on the business because of coronavirus.

Originally published as TV host not living with partner amid alleged DV case

Phelan and his lawyer Claudette Chua. Picture: John Grainger

Phelan and his lawyer speak to reporters outside court. Picture: John Grainger